Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Asante Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

PUMP opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth about $317,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

