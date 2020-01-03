Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 46.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.56. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASMB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

