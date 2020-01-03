AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ATRC stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

