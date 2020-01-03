Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACLS. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

ACLS opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.19 million, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

