AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 208,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

