AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. AXT has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 712.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 160,011 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 664,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

