Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, approximately 45,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 24,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72.

About Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF)

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

