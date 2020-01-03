B2BX Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.08 Million (B2B)

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. B2BX has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and $33,244.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, B2BX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One B2BX token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, B2BX, Tidex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About B2BX

B2BX (CRYPTO:B2B) is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,629,794 tokens. The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX. B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for B2BX is www.b2bx.exchange.

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, B2BX, Tidex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2BX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B2BX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

