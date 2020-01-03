Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Receives €5.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.39 ($6.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

