Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSBR. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

