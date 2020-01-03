Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

BMRC stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $47.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $142,066.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,957 shares in the company, valued at $304,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $835,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

