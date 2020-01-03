Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.77

Shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and traded as high as $18.94. Bank of SC shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 5,746 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of SC Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.