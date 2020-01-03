Banyan Network Price Up 18.8% This Week (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $122,862.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

