Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $526.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Finke purchased 8,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

