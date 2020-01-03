BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $483,458.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $483,458.00 and approximately $5,252.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

