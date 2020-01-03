BERNcash Reaches Market Cap of $20,785.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market cap of $20,785.00 and $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059161 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00586250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00235184 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

