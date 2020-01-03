BidaskClub Downgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Strong Sell

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

ARNA stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.48. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,525,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

