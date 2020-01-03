BidaskClub Downgrades TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Buy

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

AMTD stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

