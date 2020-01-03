BidaskClub Downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Strong Sell

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.