BidaskClub Downgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Strong Sell

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $339,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,418,153 shares of company stock worth $8,861,862. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 64.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 1,556.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $957,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zynga by 542.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zynga by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

