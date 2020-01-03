BidaskClub Upgrades Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Buy

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Shares of Adesto Technologies stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $35,297.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 193.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.