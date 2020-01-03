Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Insider Sells $6,652,500.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BHVN opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

