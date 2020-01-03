BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 313.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of BIOLASE stock remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Tuesday. 573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 17,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

