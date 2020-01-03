BitCoal (COAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. BitCoal has a total market cap of $657.00 and $20.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00687198 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

