BitCoen (BEN) Market Capitalization Tops $41,970.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $41,970.00 and $926.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.02419980 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000332 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.