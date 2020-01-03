Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $222.78 or 0.03014488 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Coinbe, Bit-Z and Liquid. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $2.40 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,388.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00582694 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000504 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000421 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,202,650 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, GOPAX, Bitinka, Zaif, HitBTC, DragonEX, WazirX, OTCBTC, Coinroom, Cobinhood, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, Zebpay, Bittrex, ABCC, BiteBTC, BigONE, UEX, CoinEx, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Vebitcoin, Coindeal, Iquant, Exrates, CryptoBridge, ACX, COSS, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, IDCM, Bittylicious, Independent Reserve, QuadrigaCX, Coinfloor, OKCoin International, BX Thailand, Koinex, Coinone, Liquid, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, Kraken, Kuna, MBAex, WEX, EXX, Poloniex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, SouthXchange, Exmo, Koineks, xBTCe, DSX, Bitbank, FCoin, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, Mercatox, Bitstamp, Graviex, Instant Bitex, Liqui, Bisq, CoinTiger, Coinsquare, Coinbe, Bitso, Coinnest, BTCC, BitForex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, Bithumb, QBTC, Crex24, CoinBene, Negocie Coins, RightBTC, Allcoin, Binance, Tidex, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Bit2C, CPDAX, Upbit, Mercado Bitcoin, OKEx, Coinhub, Ovis, Coinsuper, bitFlyer, Huobi, Bibox, BitBay, Coinbase Pro, Gate.io, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, Buda, Kucoin, cfinex, HBUS, Koinim, CEX.IO, C2CX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Braziliex, BTC Markets, ChaoEX, Cryptohub, BitMarket, Coinrail, Gatecoin and Cryptopia. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

