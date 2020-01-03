BitDegree Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $278,948.00 and $36.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.52 or 0.05865996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

