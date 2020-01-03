BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $5,481,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,527,000. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

