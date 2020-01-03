Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $35.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $952,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 137,714 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.