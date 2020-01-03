BlockMesh Price Tops $0.0005 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $145,589.00 and approximately $1,062.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockMesh has traded up 82.9% against the US dollar. One BlockMesh token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01353543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00120873 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BlockMesh launched on February 23rd, 2018. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 tokens. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

