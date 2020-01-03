Blueberries Medical (CNSX:BBM) Trading Up 25.9%

Blueberries Medical Corp (CNSX:BBM)’s share price was up 25.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 67,791 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Blueberries Medical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.47 price target on the stock.

Get Blueberries Medical alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

About Blueberries Medical (CNSX:BBM)

Blueberries Cannabis Corp, through its subsidiaries, produces cannabis. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueberries Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueberries Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.