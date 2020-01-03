Boingo Wireless Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 592 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $472.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

