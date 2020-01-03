Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $143.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

BXP stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $108.82 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 406.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

