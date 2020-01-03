Bounty0x Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and IDEX. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $249,477.00 and $54.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01345375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

