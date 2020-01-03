BoutsPro (BOUTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,301.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BoutsPro has a market cap of $173,058.00 and $3,301.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

