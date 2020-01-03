Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Receives GBX 1,198.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,198.44 ($15.76).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($14.27) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective (up from GBX 1,060 ($13.94)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of LON:BVS traded down GBX 73 ($0.96) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,308 ($17.21). 418,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Bovis Homes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 826.20 ($10.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,402.55 ($18.45). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,277.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,131.53.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

