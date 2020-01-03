Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

BDGE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of BDGE opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

