Brokerages Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to post $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. L Brands reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

LB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

LB opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 827.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.