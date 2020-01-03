Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $3.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings per share of $3.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $15.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.54 to $15.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $20.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,550 shares of company stock worth $21,751,147. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $297.89 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $299.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.61 and a 200-day moving average of $234.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

