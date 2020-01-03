Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $946.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to post $946.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $946.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $948.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $862.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 889,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

