Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $120.28

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

