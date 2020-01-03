Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

AAWW stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

