Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $224.21

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $169.15 and a 52 week high of $222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average of $211.16.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

