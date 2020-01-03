Brokerages Set Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Price Target at $9.30

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 22.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 390.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 1,150,740 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.86. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.