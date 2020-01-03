Brokerages Set Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price at $7.42

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

