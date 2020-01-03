Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $28.58

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

