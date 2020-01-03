Brokerages Set Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) PT at $40.75

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on GVA. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $76,966.00. Also, Director Claes Bjork acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $108,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $240,266 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 35.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $89,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 65.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $264,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 12,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,409. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

