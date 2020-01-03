Brokerages Set Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 143,054 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,981,000. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.