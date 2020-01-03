Brokerages Set J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) PT at $2.64

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.13.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million. Equities analysts expect that J.Jill will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in J.Jill by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.Jill by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

