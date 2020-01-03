Brokerages Set Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT at $62.45

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,979. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.